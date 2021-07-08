Capital International Investors Purchases Shares of 156,900 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,168,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.39% of Pool as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $470.32 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $268.53 and a 12-month high of $472.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

