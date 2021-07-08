Capital International Investors Purchases Shares of 2,674,503 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,674,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,923,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of ING Groep at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

