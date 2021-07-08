Capital International Investors Sells 11,100 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.18% of Credicorp worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $3,455,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 308.5% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,490,000 after acquiring an additional 91,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Shares of BAP opened at $119.47 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.80.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

