Capital International Investors Sells 221,949 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 221,949 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.12% of Insulet worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $284.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,205.92 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $185.24 and a 52-week high of $306.46.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

