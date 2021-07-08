Capital International Investors Sells 78,416 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,416 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.33% of Schrödinger worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $72.58 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $17,188,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,068,376 shares of company stock valued at $79,042,700.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

