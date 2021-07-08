Capital International Investors Sells 815,917 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 815,917 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.26% of HubSpot worth $55,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $609.33 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $616.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

