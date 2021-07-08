Capital International Investors Takes $16.57 Million Position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 923,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,573,000. Capital International Investors owned 2.12% of Adagene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at $1,140,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at $7,871,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at $8,230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at $10,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADAG shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.50. Adagene Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

