Capital International Investors Takes $39.11 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 359,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,107,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.38% of ESCO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

ESE opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

