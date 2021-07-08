Capital International Investors Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

BMBL opened at $51.71 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

