Capital International Investors Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 471,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,603,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.28% of Catalent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

