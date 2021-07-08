Capital International Investors Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 471,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,603,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.28% of Catalent at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTLT opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.
Catalent Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
