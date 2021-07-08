Capital International Investors Takes Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,482,000. Capital International Investors owned 1.54% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

