Capital International Investors Takes Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 848,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,272,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.75% of Essent Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,329,000 after buying an additional 1,353,224 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Essent Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,320,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

ESNT opened at $43.74 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

