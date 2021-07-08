Capital International Investors Takes Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.84% of Olink Holding AB (publ) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $19,239,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $15,474,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $15,307,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $13,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $10,955,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.