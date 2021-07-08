Capital International Investors Trims Position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,148 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.30% of Nexa Resources worth $58,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. Nexa Resources S.A. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

