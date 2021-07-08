Cardano Price Tops $1.30 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00004001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $41.45 billion and $1.60 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00061366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00036061 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00263390 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

