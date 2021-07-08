Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.50. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 1,205,270 shares traded.

CJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The stock has a market cap of C$467.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$85.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

