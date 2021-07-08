Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Purchased by Selkirk Management LLC

Selkirk Management LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 156.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics accounts for 2.1% of Selkirk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Selkirk Management LLC owned 0.19% of Cardlytics worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 2.61. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.76.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $225,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,306 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,751. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

