CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report sales of $190.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.90 million and the lowest is $188.52 million. CarGurus posted sales of $94.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $753.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.59 million to $783.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $863.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $968.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of CARG opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,034 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 31,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

