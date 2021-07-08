Carry (CRE) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $65.64 million and $16.27 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00034141 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,492,876 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

