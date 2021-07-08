Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.63. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 5,055,982 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

