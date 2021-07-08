Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.20 and last traded at $101.04. Approximately 48,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,707,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.76.
SAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -320.44 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
