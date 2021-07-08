Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.20 and last traded at $101.04. Approximately 48,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,707,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.76.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -320.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

