Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $19.45 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,783 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 17.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,097,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 958,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 861,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 479,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

