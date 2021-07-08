Cassia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 268,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,671. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.