Castweet One Day Volume Reaches $17,595.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Castweet has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $214,009.72 and $17,595.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.10 or 0.00574866 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00173994 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000490 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

