Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Lowered by Tower House Partners LLP

Tower House Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for 21.3% of Tower House Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tower House Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Catalent worth $43,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.58. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

