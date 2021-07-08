Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.46. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$28.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

