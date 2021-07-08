Catterton Management Company L.L.C. Sells 8,556,801 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Catterton Management Company L.L.C. lowered its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,984,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556,801 shares during the period. Leslie’s comprises about 64.5% of Catterton Management Company L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Catterton Management Company L.L.C. owned about 30.32% of Leslie’s worth $1,395,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 51.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Leslie’s by 34.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,287,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after purchasing an additional 837,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 51,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,077. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

