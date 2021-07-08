CBC.network (CBC) Reaches One Day Volume of $152,376.00

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $152,376.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00901316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005269 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

