CBDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $91,390.00 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $135,146.33 and $91,390.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00054906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.00872924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005285 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

