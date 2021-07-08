Ccore Hits Market Cap of $19,712.41 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $19,712.41 and $51.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00054369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.02 or 0.00855198 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.