Celer Network Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $151.25 million and $32.54 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00858426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

