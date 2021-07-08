Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.38. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 8,554 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $532.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is presently 635.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

