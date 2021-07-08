Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.79. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 4,617,581 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.98 billion and a PE ratio of -42.03.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

