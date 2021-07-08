Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

CELTF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

