Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Up 3.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 167,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,001,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

