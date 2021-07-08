Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Up 3.4%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 167,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,001,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.34.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
