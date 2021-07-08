Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 89,970 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

