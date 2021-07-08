Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 184.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE:CFG opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

