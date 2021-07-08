Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.26 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 27,554 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.01.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.