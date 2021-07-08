Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of NGCAU opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

