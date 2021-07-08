Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $30,836,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $4,985,000.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.