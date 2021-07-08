Centrality (CENNZ) Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0829 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $99.53 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.67 or 0.00869017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

