Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 1,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 471,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

In related news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

