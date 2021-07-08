CertiK 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.37 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $47.88 million and $11.37 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00124405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00165715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.71 or 0.99644734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.85 or 0.00952360 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,984,249 coins and its circulating supply is 45,366,218 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

