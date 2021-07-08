Chad M. Cohen Sells 10,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $385,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADPT traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 429,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,009. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.52. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.