CHADS VC (CHADS) 1-Day Volume Tops $324.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $324.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00057124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00938935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00044327 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,400,622 coins and its circulating supply is 48,172,697 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

