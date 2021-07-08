Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $168,939.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,391,329 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

