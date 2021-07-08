Chainswap (ASAP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Chainswap has a market cap of $2.19 million and $86,570.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00057064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00924551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,048,929 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

