ChatCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and $35,277.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,622.36 or 1.00075901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00035359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007483 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

