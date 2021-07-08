Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.86), with a volume of 208,591 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.21. The company has a market cap of £836.01 million and a PE ratio of 21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Andrew Davies purchased 11,900 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £32,725 ($42,755.42).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.