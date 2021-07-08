Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.74.

Shares of NYSE CVX remained flat at $$102.93 during midday trading on Thursday. 375,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,999,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

